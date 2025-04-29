Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 25,668 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,101,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Teck Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

