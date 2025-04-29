Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,001,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

