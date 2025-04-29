Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

ASB stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.