NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTI opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.