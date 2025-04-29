Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $5.62 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

