Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.760-7.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.970-2.020 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

