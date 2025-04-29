enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
enGene Stock Down 2.8 %
enGene stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. enGene has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
About enGene
