Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Up 316.7% in April

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OPTZ stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

