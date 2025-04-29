General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Randolph Co Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.83.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $271.86 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.58. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

