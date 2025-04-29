Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
