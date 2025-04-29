Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

