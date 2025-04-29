EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $895.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.81. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

