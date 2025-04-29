Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 1.4 %

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

