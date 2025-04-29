Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 461.90%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

