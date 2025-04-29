Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
Provident Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
PROV opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
