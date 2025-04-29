Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

PROV opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

