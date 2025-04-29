Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Silicom updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Silicom has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Get Silicom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silicom stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicom

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.