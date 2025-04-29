Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 679,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 221,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

