Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.82 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $43.18.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

