PDT Partners LLC Sells 29,187 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Price Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

