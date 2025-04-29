PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,284.60. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,088,770 shares of company stock worth $67,947,356. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -168.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

