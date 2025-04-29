Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,234,584 shares of company stock valued at $109,755,759 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.