PDT Partners LLC Purchases 34,337 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 176.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.