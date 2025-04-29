SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,033 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

