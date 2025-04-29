TIG Advisors LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $11,185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.