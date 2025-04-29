12,296 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,807,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,034,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,239,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 64,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

IPG stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.