Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,821 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.