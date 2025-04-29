Firestone Capital Management Sells 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NFLX opened at $1,110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $957.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $908.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,114.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total transaction of $702,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,495 shares of company stock worth $268,176,922 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.