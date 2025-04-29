Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 7,205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,360 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Barnes Group worth $25,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,199,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,806,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 27,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE:B opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.