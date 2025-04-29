Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCT. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

