Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

