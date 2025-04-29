Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,501,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. This represents a 2.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.