Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Announces Dividend of €0.28

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.62 ($0.17).
About Bank of Ireland Group
