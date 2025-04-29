Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Announces Dividend of €0.28

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.62 ($0.17).

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.