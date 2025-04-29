Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 163.2% increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,865.18 ($25.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,852.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,310.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,657 ($22.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,250 ($43.67).

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greggs will post 142.3763386 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($45.95) to GBX 3,250 ($43.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($24.13) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($17,397.77). 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

