Flywire (FLYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flywire Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

