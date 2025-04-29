BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZDV opened at C$22.46 on Tuesday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.59 and a twelve month high of C$23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.35.

