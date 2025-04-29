Danone S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

