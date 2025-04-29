SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.71. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

