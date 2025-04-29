EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Declares GBX 0.62 Dividend

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EnQuest Stock Up 0.3 %
LON ENQ opened at GBX 13.78 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 17 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £318.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
