PDT Partners LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,190 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,636,000 after buying an additional 5,208,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $53,858,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

