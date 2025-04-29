DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 6.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 2.35% of DocuSign worth $427,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after buying an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after buying an additional 2,549,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after buying an additional 1,172,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

