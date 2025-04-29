Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 503,030 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,030 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 3.1% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $206,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,692,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,464,000 after buying an additional 952,010 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.