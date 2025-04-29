KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) is Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. KVH Industries makes up about 10.4% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of KVH Industries worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVHI stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.