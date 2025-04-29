PDT Partners LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 848.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 270,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 241,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 181,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.28. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $84,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

