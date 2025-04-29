Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,787,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,258,000. Twilio makes up approximately 4.3% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,801,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

