Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 250,000 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Onestream were worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $119,214,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onestream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onestream by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,076,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Onestream by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,860 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Onestream stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

