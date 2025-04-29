Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

