Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $21.81 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.64% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

