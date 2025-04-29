Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 620.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 2,629.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.74.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

