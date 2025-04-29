Owen LaRue LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

