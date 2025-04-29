Paloma Partners Management Co Has $7.68 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

