Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $185.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.33.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

